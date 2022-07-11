Noida: The Noida Authority, after objections from residents, has discarded the plan of putting up a vending zone in Sector 51 and has instead decided to look for another space for the same. The Authority officials had held a meeting with the members of the vending zone committee and residents of Sector 51 on Saturday where it was decided that other locations will be looked at for the vending zone in the sector. The official inspected the vending zone spot and later agreed with the residents that a permanent situation of traffic jam would arise on the said road if the vending zone were to be set up there, reported Times of India.Also Read - Test Blast at Supertech Twin Towers To Be Carried Out Today, Residents Asked To Stay Indoors

“The meeting was held with Sunil Kumar, the assistant manager at the Noida Authority, and Rahul and Ashish from work circle 3 regarding our complaints against the Authority-proposed vending zone in the C block road of the sector. The matter was taken up after it got highlighted by the media. In the meeting, members of the vending zone committee Sonia Chauhan and Vinod Panjayar were also present,” RWA general secretary Sanjeev Kumar told ToI. Also Read - Noida Residents To Pay Penalty Up To Rs 1,000 If Fail To Register Pets By Feb 14 | Details Here

“The managing committee of the RWA had strongly opposed the vending zone to be built near C-177 footpath, citing the road to be already overcrowded with two banquet halls, a private hospital and a big general store apart from the under-construction community centre,” said RWA president Anil Prakash Ranotra. Also Read - Caution Noida: Segregate Waste In These 4 Categories, No More Collection Of Mixed Waste From Homes Wednesday Onwards

“We decided not to have the vending zone in the area and look for another place. It was further decided that before proposing a vending zone in the area the Authority will consult the sector RWA,” a Noida Authority official told Times of India.

AN Dhawan, the former secretary-general of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) who was part of the vending zone committee, initially apprised that many of the vending zones have been haphazardly set up without any thought or planning. “Originally, I was a member of the vending zones committee and I had then suggested that all vending zones be planned to be set up in consultation and coordination with RWAs. But regrettably, the same has not been followed. As a result, these problems have arisen. The problem in Sector 51 was a serious one and would have led to heavy jams on the road,” said Dhawan.