Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida To Get Relief From Traffic Jam: Greater Noida Expressway To Get Four Lane Underpass Soon, Read Full Plan Here

Noida To Get Relief From Traffic Jam: Greater Noida Expressway To Get Four Lane Underpass Soon, Read Full Plan Here

Greater Noida Expressway: With the focus on addressing the traffic congestion issue, the Greater Noida Expressway will help the Noida residents across six sectors and seven villages in the region.

The Greater Noida Expressway will cover an extensive distance of approximately 800 meters, with an estimated project cost of Rs 92 crore.

Greater Noida Expressway News Updates: Here comes a piece of good news for the residents of Noida. The city will not witness traffic jams anymore as the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is all set to get a proposed four-lane underpass soon. With the focus on addressing the traffic congestion issue, this strategic infrastructure expressway will help the Noida residents across six sectors and seven villages in the region.

Trending Now

Check Allocated Budget For Greater Noida Expressway

The Greater Noida Expressway will cover an extensive distance of approximately 800 meters, with an estimated project cost of Rs 92 crore. The four-lane structure of Greater Noida Expressway will also enhance the connectivity for residents in Sector-145, 146, 155, and 159, along with the adjacent Gayi villages.

You may like to read

Traffic Issues Will be Addressed in Greater Noida

Greater Noida areas witness massive traffic jams as the existing small underpass at the location is not able to cope with the high volume of vehicular pressure, resulting in frequent traffic jams. Other villages in the area such as Jhatta, Nalgarh, Kambakhshpur, Badauli, Deri Pandit, Momnathal, and Garhi Samastipur also witnesstraffic jam on regular basis.

Initially constructed to facilitate the movement of pedestrians and animals from villages surrounding the expressway, the earlier underpasses near Advent, Kondli, Jhatta, Baktaurpur, and Shahpur have become insufficient for the growing population and traffic demands.

Plan to Widen Existing Underpass

Understanding the need to enhance the road infrastructure, the Noida Authority had initially planned to widen existing underpasses. However, several challenges prompted a new strategy in 2019, paving the way for the construction of four new underpasses. Three of these underpasses such as Kondli, Advent, and Sector-96 underpasses, have already reached completion. The Jhatta underpass project has received nod after an inspection by Dr Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority, in January.

Latest Plans to Ease Traffic Woes

Not just this, the Noida Authority is looking forward to addressing the traffic concerns with additional underpasses, including one in front of Sultanpur village. These new initiatives will foster a sustainable urban development and ensure smooth mobility for its growing population.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.