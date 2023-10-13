Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida Auto Unions Call For Protest After Rs 20,000 Fine Imposed On Vehicles Plying On Expressway

Noida: Auto unions have threatened to start a protest if the Uttar Pradesh Traffic Department continues to impose penalties on vehicles plying on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, reported Times of India. The statement from the auto unions came after a hefty fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on three-wheelers/autos which are found to be plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has started imposing penalties on auto drivers who enter the Noida Expressway, on which three-wheelers are not allowed.

It should be noted that challans of Rs 20,000 have been issued to violators over the last few days which triggered a sharp reaction from the auto unions.

The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Department had in June this year banned the movement of three-wheelers (autos, tempos, tractor-trolleys, bullock carts, e-rickshaws, and other slow-moving vehicles) on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from Sector 14A to Pari Chowk.

Even as the police said they would not allow autos to ply on the expressway, the auto unions argued that most drivers only use a small section near the Mahamaya flyover to reach Amity University, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, etc.

Talking to TOI, one auto driver Vijay Kumar, who has an NCR permit, said he received an e-challan of Rs 20,000. “I had picked up a passenger near the Amity University in my auto and coming to Noida Sector 14A. I took the Noida expressway and soon I received a message that a challan of Rs 20,000 has been issued against my vehicle for using the expressway,” he said.

He also added that the traffic cops had taken a photograph of his auto on their mobile phone and issued the challan. “They (the cops) neither stopped my auto nor did they apprise me of the violation. I earn Rs500 to 600 a day. How am I supposed to pay such a huge fine,” he said.

The challan that was issued to the driver, stated it was issued under Section 115/194 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Expressing concern over the move, another auto driver, Suresh Prasad, a resident of Sadarpur Colony, received a challan of Rs 20,000 on October 8. “The message came at 5.24 pm. I was too shocked and approached the auto union for help,” Prasad said.

In the wake of these developments, police held a meeting with auto union members on Wednesday where the auto union demanded the traffic police to cancel these challans or they will go on protest.

Noida DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said he informed the union that in June this year, the traffic department issued an order banning movement of autos, tempos, tractor-trolleys, bullock carts, e-rickshaws and other slow-moving vehicles on the Noida expressway from Sector 14A to Pari Chowk.

He said the auto unions also asked to park their vehicles at authorised parking.

