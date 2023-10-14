Home

Noida Bars Puja, Namaz At Public Places From THIS Date; Check Complete Details Here

According to an official order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday, restrictions under CrPC section 144 would be in place across Noida and Greater Noida.

Noida News: Unauthorized religious activities such as Namaz, Puja, among others have been banned in public places across Noida and Greater Noida ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival.

According to an official order issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday, restrictions under CrPC section 144 would be in place across Noida and Greater Noida from October 15 to 31, banning unauthorised assemblies of more than five people and processions, among others in the Uttar Pradesh district.

As per the order, Namaz, Puja, or any other religious activity would not be allowed at public places unless permitted by the police.

The order stated that religious activities, including puja and namaz, would not be allowed at any controversial place where traditionally they have not been performed, nor should anyone encourage others to do so.

“No one would insult the religious texts of other faiths. No one would place religious flags, posters, or banners at the walls of religious places nor would they support anyone in doing this,” the order stated.

The police noted that Navratri starts from October 15, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti falls on October 23 and Dussehra on October 24 while Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 28 while October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Acharya Narendra Dev.

Besides this, various examinations are being conducted from time to time by the government/various commissions/councils etc. in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is informed a little before the due date while various programs like protests, demonstrations etc also take place often, the police noted.

“In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing the peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out At present, peace can be disturbed due to protests by various party workers, Indian farmer organisations and various protesters,” Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheria said in the order for CrPC 144 restrictions.

“For all these reasons, in order to maintain peace and harmony in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it is necessary to prevent any mischievous elements from carrying out such activities which may create a possibility of creating an unfavourable environment,” Katheria noted.

The order warned legal action against offenders under IPC section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by government officials).

(With PTI inputs)

