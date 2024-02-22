Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida-based Restaurants, Hotels Will Be Penalised For Dumping Untreated Waste Into Drains

Noida-based Restaurants, Hotels Will Be Penalised For Dumping Untreated Waste Into Drains

Notably, the notices have been issued to these outlets that are located in an unauthorised commercial market in Hazipur and Sector 104, which has lately become a popular commercial hub among the city residents.

The notices were issued by the Noida authority after officials during an inspection found that these outlets located on a road that connects Dadri with Yamuna Expressway are dumping the untreated waste directly into the drains.

Noida: If you are running a restaurant or hotel in Noida and dumping untreated waste into drains, take note. The Noida authority has issued notices to at least 31 outlets, including restaurants, hotels for allegedly dumping untreated waste into drains and sewer lines which causes sanitation issues in the city.

Trending Now

Notably, the notices have been issued to these outlets that are located in an unauthorised commercial market in Hazipur and Sector 104, which has lately become a popular commercial hub among the city residents.

You may like to read

As per the sanitation and waste handling guidelines, these outlets are not allowed to dump their untreated waste into drains that was meant to carry rainwater nor in sewer lines without first treating it.

“We have directed these outlets to trap the wastewater and treat it through effluent treatment plants and then dump the treated waste into the sewer. If these outlets fail to give a satisfactory reply in the next 15 days, we will impose heavy penalties on them,” Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority, told HT.

The notices were issued by the Noida authority after officials during an inspection found that these outlets located on a road that connects Dadri with Yamuna Expressway are dumping the untreated waste directly into the drains.

The development comes after the officials carried out inspections after residents in those areas filed complaints about commercial outlets not complying with waste treatment rules.

Mahesh Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 104 told the news portal that the sewers get choked frequently and overflows because commercial establishments being run in residential areas dump their waste into drains without treating it first.

He also added that the authorities have woken up to this matter late and they must act against these outlets as per the law because these unauthorised outlets are being run in plots meant for residences, thereby not only causing sanitation issues but also affecting traffic movement.

Rajiv Kumar, another resident of Sector 107 said the commercial market attracts more visitors than Sector 18, which is the city’s main commercial hub. He said illegal parking is rampant in these areas that causes congestion on the road that connects Dadri and Noida Expressway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.