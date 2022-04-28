New Delhi: The family of Brijesh Rai (30), who was brutally thrashed to death in a brawl at Lost Lemons resto-bar at Noida’s Gardens Galleria mall is fighting one of the hardest battles. Wife Pooja (30) and his kids — 3-year-old Bhuvika, and a 4-year-old son are completely shattered following the untimely demise of Rai. Earlier on Monday, Rai had gone to Noida’s Lost Lemons Bar with his colleagues when a scuffle ensued over payment of a food bill. Soon, the argument turned ugly and escalated to a full-blown brawl as the bouncers of the bar hit the man on his head. He was rushed to a hospital, however, he was declared brought dead by the doctors.Also Read - Noida Bar Murder: 'Bhagwan Aise Dost Kisiko Na De…', Says Brijesh Rai's Wife | Watch

‘What Was My Husband’s Mistake?’

Pooja, who moved to Noida four months back has questioned her husband's friends who were with him that fatal night. "I want to know what was my husband's mistake that he was murdered", inconsolable Puja asked.

Speaking to Zee News, his wife rebuked her husband's colleagues and asked what was the need for them to get into a fight over a bill. "What kind of "friends" they were to have landed Rai in trouble. Frankly, I was always against friends like you all. Friends who got sloshed and lost consciousness. Today, the same friends have got him killed and now you show like you are family. Families are not like this, neither are friends like this," she told the colleagues.

‘Kaha Gaye Mere Papa…’

Talking to reporters, Pooja, who had tied the knot with Rai in 2015, apprised that her 3-year-old daughter is continuously about the whereabouts of her father. “After the incident, Bhuvika is inconsolable and keeps asking about her father. However, I have told everything to my son about the incident”, she told Hindi daily Jagran.

Shrikant Rai, father of the deceased said, “He will get peace only when the hand of the bouncer would be cut off”. He also vented out his anger on Rai’s friends, saying they were present at the time of the incident but did not even bother to inform Pooja, his wife and other family members.

Noida Murder: What Happened so Far?