Noida Wall Collapse: At least 4 labourers were killed after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Sector 21, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Tuesday. The incident took place near Jalvayu Vihar. A team of police reached the spot to carry out rescue operations along with local officials. The district administration has also pressed in JCB machines to remove debris of the collapsed wall. “Rescue and relief measures have been launched. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, are at the spot,” news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.Also Read - Roof of Two-storeyed Building Collapses in UP's Deoria, 3 Rescued

4 Labourers Dead As Wall Collapses in Noida Sector-21 | WATCH VIDEO

Videos doing rounds on social media showed rescue workers and police personnel trying to remove the debris to rescue the trapped workers. Watch video below.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tweeted, “Yogi directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the incident. The Chief Minister has directed the senior officers to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief work on a war footing.”



The incident comes days after 9 people lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Lucknow due to heavy rainfall.