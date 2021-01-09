Noida: A cop deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar reportedly assaulted two people and looted them on gunpoint when they offered him a lift in their car. The accused head constable has been suspended for “indecency” as the allegations of loot and assault are yet to be proven. The cop in question is attached with the Dadri police station. Also Read - Video Captures 3 Men Using Axe and Lathis To Kill Rare Gangetic Dolphin, Laugh After Watching Blood

According to the complainant, he and his brother were headed to Bulandshahr from Noida around 3 pm on Friday when Head Constable Ombir Bhati hitchhiked a ride in their car.

The complainant has alleged that during the ride, the policeman threatened them with his firearm and took away some documents and cash from them.

“Head Constable Ombir Bhati has been found guilty of indecency and has been suspended from service. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Other allegations, including firing and loot, have not been confirmed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Around a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended for assaulting, manhandling, or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district since May 2020.

