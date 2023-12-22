Home

Noida Reports First Case of Coronavirus, 3 COVID Cases in Ghaziabad: Restrictions Likely if Cases Rise

Noida Coronavirus News Updates: The patient is employed at a multinational company in Gurugram and resides in Noida, as stated by Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sunil Sharma.

Ghaziabad has reported three cases of coronavirus this year.

Coronavirus Latest News: Noida reported the first case of coronavirus on Thursday after several months when a 44-year-old Nepal returnee tested positive for Covid-19 in the city. The sample has been sent for genome sequencing amid a surge in coronavirus across the country. In the wake of the rising COVID cases, all states and Union Territories (UTs) have been advised to send samples of Covid positive cases to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) labs to facilitate tracking of new variants.

Ghaziabad Reports 3 COVID Cases

In the meantime, Ghaziabad has reported three cases of coronavirus this year. Giving details, health officials in Ghaziabad said one of the patients is the 60-plus mother of the 45-year-old man logged as the first Covid-positive case this year on Wednesday. The health department said it collected samples from his family members for testing. The woman is in home isolation now, and health officials are monitoring her and her son’s health.

Noida health officials said they had checked oxygen plants during a drill last month and added that they are planning more Covid tests to curb its spread and said they might undertake random testing based on the guidelines from the state government.

It should be noted that Noida, which recorded its first Covid case on March 8, 2020, has seen over 1.1 lakh cases since. It has reported more than 494 deaths.

During the second wave of coronavirus in 2021, daily cases Noida and Ghaziabad saw over 150 new patients on a daily average.

Will Restrictions be Imposed?

As of now there is no update from authorities about imposing restrictions in Noida and Ghaziabad. However, it is believed, the restrictions will be imposed if COVID cases continue to rise in the two cities.

Corona Cases in India

The country on Thursday recorded an uptick in Covid-19 cases, with 358 fresh infections recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry. The sudden rise in COVID cases comes amid a rise in Covid sub-variant JN.1, which was first detected in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said there is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for Covid 19 mandatory at Airports for travellers in the country.

“Currently there is no plan so far to make RT-PCR testing for Covid mandatory at airports,” official sources told ANI.

India had issued revised guidelines dropping the requirement for RT-PCR-based testing of a random 2 per cent of travellers entering India in the month of July.

According to official sources, India reported 21 total cases of COVID-19 JN.1 sub-variant and there is no increase in hospitalisation rates. There is also no increase in hospitalisation cases and COVID-19 is an incidental finding in people hospitalised due to other medical conditions. In the last two weeks, a total number of 23 deaths have been reported so far sources said further.

