Noida Coronavirus Latest Update: Over 15 children among 44 people have tested positive for COVID in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the health department said on Thursday. With this, the number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has crossed 100-mark to reach 121 now. According to the official figures, 44 people tested positive for the infection since Wednesday 6 AM, while 13 have got cured during the period.

"Of the new cases, 15 children were found positive. None of these children were reported from any school," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told news agency PTI.

The CMO further added that 68 samples were being sent on Thursday to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, for genome sequencing.

Due to rising cases of coronavirus, the health department in Uttar Pradesh earlier this week issued an advisory asking schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptom of COVID-19 for timely treatment.

“If any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer’s office using help line no-1800492211 or email cmogbnr@gmail.com” ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time,” the advisory stated.

As per official data, a total of 98,787 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID, while 490 of them have died due to the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar had issued the advisory to schools after 10 more children tested positive for COVID, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

One of the schools, which had reported infection to 13 children and three teachers on Monday, has switched to the online mode till next week.

