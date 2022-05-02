Noida: A couple was allegedly found hanging at their home in Noida’s Sector 22. 31-year-old Arup Singh, who was employed as an engineer at a company in Noida’s Sector 62, and his wife, 29-year-old Shashi Kala, were found dead at their rented home, police said.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Time LIVE UPDATES: Shawwal Crescent Likely To Be Sighted in Uttar Pradesh Today

According to police, a suicide note was found near the bodies of the couple. In the suicide note, the Shashi claimed that she and her husband had recently found out that Arup was in his last stage of cancer. Distraught by the news, the couple decided to take the extreme step.

Police said the bodies of the couple, which were found hanging by a noose, were brought down and sent for autopsy. More probe is underway and an autopsy report will reveal the exact cause of death, police said.

Neighbours and family members claimed that the couple was happily married for three years. The couple’s family members said they were “shocked” to learn about the incident.