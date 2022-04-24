New Delhi: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines to be followed by all schools across the state. The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) include proper sanitization of schools and mandatory masks for all students, teachers and other staff in schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow. According to the new directives, students, teachers and other staff will be allowed to enter school premises only after a thorough hand washing and/or proper sanitization.Also Read - IIT Madras COVID Cluster: 25 More Students Test Positive For Corona, Total Tally Mounts to 55 | 10 Points

Delhi Covid Advisory For Schools

This comes days after the Delhi government issued a set of COVID-19 guidelines for schools and directed that students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning. It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus. "Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items," the government stated.

Notably, reports of infections from schools across Delhi-NCR have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic. Experts have been warning against the closure of schools yet again citing learning losses.

Active Covid Case Count Surpasses 1,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh

In the las t 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 226 fresh Covid cases. Besides, one death was also reported from Prayagraj. Earlier on March 3 this year, 259 new Covid cases had surfaced in the state. After that, the figure of fresh single-day cases remained below 200 barring April 21 when 205 Covid cases were detected in UP.

Among the new Covid cases in the past 24 hours in UP, Gautam Buddh Nagar registered 126 cases, Ghaziabad 46, Lucknow 17 and Agra 6, Meerut 4, according to the data from the state health department.

There are 1,122 active Covid cases in the state at present and majority of them are in home isolation. In the past 24 hours 146 patients recovered and till now 20,48,055 patients have recovered in the state. “The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.