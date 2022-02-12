Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Friday announced relaxation in COVID curbs, such as, reducing night curfew hours and reopening of gyms and swimming pools. The decision comes in view of active COVID-19 cases falling below 1,000.Also Read - Noida Man Arrives at Polling Booth Dressed Like CM Yogi Adityanath, People Take Selfies With Him | Watch

The night curfew shall now start from 11 PM and continue till 5 AM instead of the 10 PM-6 AM duration, which was imposed last month when the number of active cases crossed the 1,000 mark, according to officials. Gyms and swimming pools that were closed in compliance with state government directives for districts with over 1,000 active cases can reopen now, the officials said. Also Read - Delhi Liquor Shops Within 100 Metres From UP Border Will Remain Closed For Two Days. Know Why

District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj said, “As the number of active Covid cases have become less than 1,000 in Gautam Budh Nagar, previously applicable restrictions shall be lifted from February 12.” Restaurants, gyms, cinema halls can now open, Yathiraj added, while urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places. Also Read - 5.7 Crore Cash Recovered From Hidden Lockers at Former IPS Officer's Home in Noida | Watch

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 57 new cases and 223 recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 844, according to official figures. The number of active cases in the district was below 1,000 for the first time since January 5 this year. A total of 488 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far.

(With inputs from PTI)