Noida: Just five days after an attack on a private firm's executive at a restro-bar in a mall allegedly after an argument over the bill, two Delhi residents were hospitalised with injuries after a knife attack on them at a restaurant in Noida, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday, April 30 and the police have arrested three of the attackers, they said.

Complainant Shailendra Pal (23) said he and his friends Rohit Nishad and Vishal Gautam had gone to 'Food Zilla Chai Sutta' restaurant and cafe in Sector 15 for dinner on Saturday night. "We had ordered a cold coffee and a shake but they had turned out to be bad in taste. When we reported this to the restaurant owner, he started fighting with us, hurled abuses and called in three or four of his staffers for the fight," Pal claimed.

"Somehow we managed to escape but they caught hold of Vishal and attacked him with a knife. Rohit and I went back to save him but then Rohit was also attacked. Both of them were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment," he alleged in a complaint to the police.

FIR lodged against restaurant owner, staffers

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Phase I police station against the owner of the restaurant and its staffers. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“The incident had taken place on Saturday night when the three people from Delhi had come to a restaurant in Noida. A fight broke out between the customer trio and the restaurant’s owner over some issue. After that, the restaurant’s staffers attacked the customers with sharp weapons, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. “We lodged an FIR in the case immediately and three people have been arrested. Further legal proceedings are being carried out,” Singh said, adding, the condition of the injured customers was stable now.

Customer beaten to death in Gardens Galleria Mall

On April 25, Brajesh Kumar Rai (32), a private firm’s executive, was beaten to death at Lost Lemons restro-bar in Gardens Galleria mall following an argument. An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. Later seven people, including five employees of Lost Lemons and two security personnel of Gardens Galleria, were arrested. Two others involved in the killing were absconding, police officials said.

(With PTI inputs)