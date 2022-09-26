Noida: The Madhya Pradesh police arrested a woman allegedly involved in defrauding people through matrimonial websites from a posh society in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district, reported news agency IANS. MP’s Bhind district police on Sunday along with the crime branch team of Noida police arrested accused Pallavi Sonwal from Tower 19 of Jaypee Aman Society at Sector 151 in Noida. The accused has been taken to Madhya Pradesh.Also Read - Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Front of Husband in Palamu; 6 Arrested

Sonwal and her husband John Julius are both accused of interacting with people using fake profiles on matrimonial websites and presenting themselves as someone who lived abroad. Later, the accused used to cheat people by saying that he or she has been stopped by the customs at the airport while returning from abroad and need to deposit a refundable penalty amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Families, under the pretense of a false relationship, used to arrange the money and transfer it. Once the accused received the money, he or she changed their mobile number and vanished. Both of them have defrauded many victims of crores. According to information, Julius is already in jail while the Madhya Pradesh police have now arrested his wife Sonwal on the basis of a complaint registered in Bhind district.

(With IANS inputs)