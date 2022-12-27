Domestic Help Sustains Injuries After Being Dragged, Pulled Out of Elevator in Noida, Case Filed

The victim was thrashed by the resident and because of this, she sustained injuries on her face, neck and arms.

The incident took place at Cleo County society in Sector 120.

Noida: In the past, several incidents of Noida high-rise residents misbehaving with security guards, house helps and cab drivers have been reported. In a latest incident, a woman was on Tuesday seen dragging and pulling a house help out of an elevator in Noida area. According to a video clip that has gone viral on social media, it was found that the incident took place at Cleo County society in Sector 120.

The viral video showed the resident, Shefali Kaul, forcefully pulling the domestic help, Anita (20), out of the elevator. Even as the victim tried to resist it but she was dragged out of the lift forcefully by the resident.

As per a report by India Today, Anita used to work as a full-time house help for the Noida resident. Many times, the victim was thrashed by the resident and because of which she sustained injuries on her face, neck and arms.

The domestic help’s family has alleged that Shefali used to beat her up on a daily basis and she did not let Anita go home.

Taking note of the matter, Phase 3 police station in-charge said the girl used to live at Shefali Kaul’s house in Cleo County.

“As per the agreement, Anita was employed to work for the Noida resident for 24×7. A case has been registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint. Police said her medical is being done and soon the accused will be arrested.”

In this regard, an FIR has been registered with the Phase 3 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.