Noida Society Asks All Bachelor Tenants to Vacate Within 30 Days

Noida: The society associated with Noida’s famous twin-towers, Emerald Court, has issued a notice to all bachelor tenants to vacate the premises. The residential body of the posh society in Sector 93A said they had been getting complaints from other residents because of which notices have been issued to those living as paying guests (PGs) and it has been “done in the interest of harmonious community living and we have no intention of any moral policing,” the order stated.

“We are hereby informing the owners of these flats to give notice to the students/bachelors/guest house managers and get the flats vacated within 30 days from today. From Jan 1, 2023 we will not permit these PG accommodations and guest houses to operate from our premises,” it stated.

The notice issued on November 15 stated a rule of society’s bye-law which stipulates that it is “prohibited to use flats as paying guest accommodation, guest house or rented to a group of students/bachelors where the residency of the flat is of transient nature”.

All tenants must have police verification certificate and approval of the Emerald Court residents welfare association (RWA), the notice further said.

“Serious concern has been expressed by local authorities on the possibility of objectionable activities in some of these flats and Emerald Court RWA has been asked to provide details to the local authorities. In view of the sensitivity of the matter, we have managed the issue with the assurance that these types of accommodations will not be operating within Emerald Court from Jan 1, 2023,” the notice stated.

Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) said, “Any commercial activity like PG, with frequent changes in tenants, which can be a threat to the security of a society, has to be avoided. Proper police verifications are needed for all such tenants and PGs for the safety of societies.”