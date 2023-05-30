Home

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Dixit, who hails from Bhadohi

Noida: A 32-year-old engineer died allegedly after he jumped in front of a moving train at Noida Sector 34 metro station in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Harish Chander said the deceased have been identified as Prashant Dixit, who hails from Bhadohi. Dixit, who was living in Noida Sector 74, was an engineer by profession.

Dixit studied engineering in Mumbai in 2017 and was worried about getting a job, DCP Chander said.

The DCP said after Dixit jumped in front of the metro train, Central Industrial Security Force personnel present at the spot pulled him out and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Disclaimer

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

