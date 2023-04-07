Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida Expressway Traffic Advisory: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned From 7 AM To 10 PM

Noida Expressway Traffic Advisory: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Banned From 7 AM To 10 PM

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be exempted from this new rule.

Entry of heavy vehicles banned from 7 am to 10 pm on Noida Expressway

Noida Expressway Traffic Advisory: Keeping in mind the heavy traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, the entry of heavy vehicles has been banned from 7 am to 10 pm to ease the congestion. Issuing an advisory, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the expressway during the day from Friday.

The advisory also stated that heavy vehicles will be allowed to take the service lanes and the concerned authorities will be given 15 days time before this policy is fully implemented.

You may like to read

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be exempted from this new rule. Furthermore, the traffic police will be deployed on the expressway to ensure that the rules are being properly adhered to and that there aren’t any violations.

The DCP said that underpass and re-surfacing work is underway at three places on the route which has added to the traffic problems, hence the system will be implemented.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.