Uttar Pradesh

Frustrated Over Pending Registries, Noida Homebuyers To Protest With Postcards To President

Approximately 1 lakh homebuyers across over 25 housing projects await possession and registry of their flats in GB Nagar.

Noida: Noida homebuyers have decided to write massive postcards to the President of India to highlight their woes as they struggle to get the procession and registries for their flats even after 13 years. Approximately 1 lakh homebuyers across over 25 housing projects await possession and registry of their flats in GB Nagar. The homebuyers have been continuously protesting for 10 Sundays over pending possession and registries of their flats. Last Sunday, a car and a bike rally protests were held by aggrieved allottees at Char Murti Chowk.

“Despite 13 years of struggle, our problem continues. No MP, MLA or Noida Authority officials have stood with us or taken note of our protest,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of New Era Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) to TOI.

“We have been simply used as a vote bank and only given false promises which have not been fulfilled yet. Therefore, coming Sunday, we will start writing postcards to the President of India because we don’t have any hope to get our dream flat. Also, the registry seems a far cry,” he said.

Builders Yet To Clear Dues, Buyers Suffer

The homebuyers have been suffering for several years as builders have failed to clear the dues of as they are yet to clear the dues of the authority and that has delayed the registry process. The Authority is refusing to entertain registries till the dues are cleared. Many homebuyers are yet to get a procession of their flat due to which they are forced to live in rented accommodation. These residents are the worst hit as they have to pay both the rent as well as the EMIs. The situation has remained the same for the past 13 years.

