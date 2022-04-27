Noida: Gautambudh Nagar District magistrate on Wednesday suspended the licence of Lost Lemons Bar cum Restaurant at Noida’s Gardens Galleria where a 30-year-old man Brijesh Rai was allegedly thrashed to death by the bouncers of the bar following a dispute over the payment. According to the reports, the Noida Commissioner has ordered police verification of all the employees working in the bar. Notably, these rules will also be applicable to all security personnel working in malls, bars, hotels, and restaurants.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Police Bid Emotional Goodbye to Vicon, The Sniffer Dog

Brajesh Rai was allegedly beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in Noida's Garden Galleria mall late Monday night. Rai, was out with his office colleagues to party when the men got into a fight with the restaurant staff over the food bill. The fight turned violent after the security guards, bouncers and other staffers attacked the men. According to reports, Rai was seriously injured in the head during the fight and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Noida Police had also detained seven of the nine suspects for their alleged involvement in the case. Two mall security guards and five Lost Lemons Bar staff were arrested by the Noida police in connection with the incident. Police claimed that the arrests were made within 24 hours and efforts are being made to nab the other two accused. Police have identified the arrested accused as Guddu Singh, Kapil alias Nahar Singh, Kumer Singh, Himangshu Kumar, Madi Thakur and Devendra Singh.

Chronology of the Entire Event (According to media reports)

Brajesh Rai, a 30-year-old man, was beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in Noida’s Garden Galleria mall late Monday night

Brajesh Rai was out with his office colleagues to a party when the men got into a fight with the restaurant staffers over the food bill

The fight turned violent after the security guards, bouncers and other staffers attacked Rai

Rai was seriously injured in the head during the fight and was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead

According to various media reports, five-six of his office collogues were out for drinks and dinner at Lost Lemons

At around 11 pm, the staff asked the group to give the last order since it was closing time. That was the time when the argument started

When the bill came, the men raised objections about the price and a fight broke out

The bill was Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000. The brawl took an ugly turn after bouncers came and allegedly started thrashing the men

About the Victim

Brajesh worked at a private battery manufacturing firm and is survived by his wife and their two minor children (5-year-old son Sarthak and a 3-year-old daughter Bhuvika), who live in Noida’s Sector 76. The family hails from Hasanpura village in Bihar’s Chhapra district.