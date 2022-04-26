Noida/Uttar Pradesh: A 30-year-old man was killed following a scuffle with the staff of a pub inside Gardens Galleria Mall here late last night. The incident took place at 11 PM after a group of people involved in a fight with the bouncers of the bar over the issue of money. The police have identified the suspects and also detained some staff members of the said bar.Also Read - Noida Records 120 New COVID Cases, Accounts For Over 55% of Cases in Uttar Pradesh

“We have all the CCTV footage of the incident and further necessary legal action is being taken,” an official said.

“A man was killed last night in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Some people got into a fight with bar staff during which one person was severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. FIR registered; bar staff is taken into custody,” news agency ANI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh as saying.

The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Rai, a resident of Bihar’s Hasanpura village. He had gone to the bar at the mall in Noida’s sector-39 to party with his colleagues.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sent the body for postmortem examination.