Noida: In a shocking incident, a teacher has been accused of beating a student to death in a private school in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Greater Noida, following which an FIR was registered against the absconding accused on Monday. As per police officials, the 12-year-old victim studied in class five at the Captain Sanwalia Public School located on the Bambawad-Mahavad road.

The accused teacher, Soren, had asked students to prepare for a test on October 6. The next day, when the child was unable to answer some questions, the accused teacher got angry and beat the boy mercilessly, hitting him on his head and back. The boy fainted after being beaten up by the teacher.

He was then admitted to Naveen Hospital in Dadri and later transferred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Delhi. The doctors revealed that three veins of the boy’s head ruptured due to the severe blows.

The victim was pronounced dead late Sunday evening. A search is underway for the absconding teacher.