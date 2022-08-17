Noida: Noida people, gear up for the next range of development activities coming up in the city. This new slew of development is said to take place around some of its major parks such as Biodiversity Park, Express View Park and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. In order to boost economic activities across the city, the Noida Authority will soon launch a variety of schemes for allotment of shops and office spaces at parks, fuel stations and the main bus terminal in Sector 82, said a report by Times of India.Also Read - Noida Man Charged Rs 3000 For Uber Ride From Delhi Airport To Home On A Sunny Day

Officials told Times of India that all the schemes were approved by the authority board on August 11. "The three parks are popular among the public. Cafeteria, restaurants and food plazas have also been constructed in the parks for visitors. The Authority now plans to allot them to vendors through the e-tender process," Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

The schemes include the allocation of shops in the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91, Express View Park in Sector 93 and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 150, besides the city bus terminal. Also, schemes related to e-auctioning of CNG, petrol and e-charging stations in various sectors across Noida will be launched.

Range of Development Activities Across The City:

Fuel refilling, CNG and e-charging stations will also be allotted to investors through e-auction very soon. However, allottees will be able to run an air refilling station, a pollution checking centre and cafeteria along with the primary activity.

In an effort to make Noida clean and attractive, a waste-to-wonder park under Mahamaya flyover in Sector-94 will be built on the construction, operation and maintenance basis on about 25 acres of land.

After recycling the waste lying in warehouses of the Authority, sculptures and 4D models of animals will be installed in the park. A proposal to link this park with the Okhla Bird Sanctuary through a road has also passed.

The Authority has empanelled two companies — NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam and Indo Enviro — for setting up compressed biogas plant and green coal plant using municipal solid waste. About 600 tonnes of mixed waste daily will be disposed of by NTPC via a scientific method to produce green coal. Likewise, 200 tonnes of wet waste will be disposed of by Indo Enviro to produce compressed biogas.

Noida Authority plans to give subsidies to vendors in the first two years. “The recreational spaces are available at Rs 1,076 per square metres. Those who will be allotted spaces for three years will be given a 50% subsidy on the allocation rate in the first year and a 25% rebate in the second year. In the third year, vendors will have to deposit the full amount,” she said. Both commercial and official spaces at the city bus terminal will be allotted through e-auction. The Authority has kept the reserved price of Rs 2.25 lakh to 2.5 lakh per square metres for allocation of shops in the terminal premises, and Rs 1.42 lakh per square metres for office spaces.