Noida’s Amity Underpass Nears Completion, To Open in October: Reports

The progress of the underpass project was inspected by Shripal Bhati, the Deputy General Manager of Noida Authority.

Noida: Four-lane underpass near Amity University in Sector 96-125 is all set to open for traffic next month (October), according to The Times of India report quoting officials. The 715-meter-long underpass will play a pivotal role in curbing the long traffic jams during the rush hours in the area. The underpass is being constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The progress of the underpass project was inspected by Shripal Bhati, the Deputy General Manager of Noida Authority.

Delayed by nine months, the four-lane underpass is located 2.3km from the Amity University and almost an equal distance from the Mahamaya flyover on the other side of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The underpass is expected to ease movement from the university and offices to sectors 44, 45, 47, 48, 96, 97, 124, 125 and 126.

Amity Underpass: Key Details

The four-lane underpass is located near Amity University in Sector 96-125

The underpass is 715-metre-long

The underpass is being constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The progress of the underpass project was inspected by Shripal Bhati, the Deputy General Manager of Noida Authority.

the four-lane underpass is located 2.3km from Amity University and almost an equal distance from the Mahamaya flyover on the other side of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The underpass is expected to ease movement from the university and offices to sectors 44, 45, 47, 48, 96, 97, 124, 125 and 126.

The underpass will bring a great relief to the college students and the MNC employees working in that area. There are dozens of corporate offices and IT firms along the expressway, and hundreds families live in nearby villages such as Chaproli Khadar, Bajipur and Kulesra on the Yamuna floodplains.

Authority officials on Wednesday told The Times of India that the work is in the finishing stages and the underpass should be opened in October after last-minute checks and pending electrical connections.

“Work at the underpass near Amity University is almost complete. The last minute fitting work is in process and will be completed by September 30. The underpass will be opened for vehicles from October,” Bhati to The Times of India.

