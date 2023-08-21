Home

Uttar Pradesh

Caste, Religion Stickers On Cars? Noida, Ghaziabad Take Action Against Traffic Violators; Rs 5,000 Fine Imposed

Caste, Religion Stickers On Cars? Noida, Ghaziabad Take Action Against Traffic Violators; Rs 5,000 Fine Imposed

The Gautam Buddh and Ghaziabad administration recently issued over 2,300 challans against vehicles that displayed 'caste and religious' stickers.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued order that vehicles displaying caste identities will invite punitive action and will be seized. (Photo: Pixabay)

Noida: It is a common sight to see stickers glorifying castes including Gurjar, Jat, Yadav, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi, Maurya, and others pasted on cars and vehicles. With this in mind, traffic police in Noida and Ghaziabad have launched a crackdown on stickers on vehicles that display religious and caste identities.

Trending Now

The Gautam Buddh and Ghaziabad administration recently issued over 2,300 challans against vehicles that displayed ‘caste and religious’ stickers. “In the last 10 days, we issued a total of 1,542 challans against vehicles with caste, religion and other objectionable things written on them. Our action is not limited to this special drive, we will continue to issue challans if we find such things on vehicles,” Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP Traffic, Ghaziabad was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

Pay Rs 5,000 fine for religious, caste stickers on cars in Noida

Meanwhile, over 750 challans were issued in Noida for the similar reason. “A Rs 1,000 challan is issued for writing words indicating caste or religion on the vehicle. If such things are on the number plate, then the fine is Rs 5,000. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, it is illegal to write anything other than the number on the number plate,” Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP Traffic of Gautam Budh Nagar, said as per the report.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government issued order that vehicles displaying caste identities will invite punitive action and will be seized. An order was sent by Uttar Pradesh Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) of the states asking them to seize all vehicles displaying caste identities.

According to the order copy, the transport department took the decision after one Harshal Prabhu of Kalyan, Maharashtra urged the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to direct all the states to take punitive actions and seize vehicles displaying caste identities.

“You are ordered to ensure the action immediately as per the rules,” the order addressed to RTOs said. The order also attached a copy of the complaint letter of Harshal Prabhu. Prabhu wrote the letter on IGRS, an integrated system designed for the redressal of grievances. In the letter, he said that the display of such stickers is a threat to the social fabric of society.

“We came across a trend in Uttar Pradesh and other states too where near about everyone are using caste names on the number plate and vehicles to glorify their identities. Such glorification must be stopped as there can be a rivalry too which can create law and order situation in the state. I request to immediately stop such glorification of caste on vehicles and immediately seize the vehicles without any further notice,” the letter written by Prabhu to PMO read.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES