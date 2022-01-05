Noida: In view of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 from January 6 till January 15 in all the districts including Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Citing the rapid spread of the Covid-19 infection, the UP government has also extended the night curfew timings by two hours with effect from Thursday (January 6).Also Read - Delhi May Record 10,000 COVID Cases Today With Positivity Rate Rising to Nearly 10%: Health Minister

The late-night decisions were taken on Tuesday soon after the number of active Covid cases in the state crossed the 3,000-mark. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held with Team 9 — group of top officials, after the state reported 992 new infection cases. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,173, said an official release, adding that the highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut. However, no death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Full List of People Exempted From Restrictions

Here’s a list of the new guidelines issued by the UP govt:

All government and private schools will remain closed up to class 10 till January 14. With effect from Thursday (Jan 6), night curfew timings have been extended by two hours. The night curfew will now be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m, instead of the earlier 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. From January 6, not more than 100 people will be allowed at any event, including weddings, if they are held in a closed hall or room. In open places, not more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the ground will be permitted. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity. The use of masks and sanitizers had been made compulsory. It has been made mandatory for devotees coming to Prayagraj Magh Mela to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, which should not be older than 24 hours.

The state government has also decided that Covid help desks are to be immediately set up in all government, quasi-government and private institutions, trusts, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels, restaurants and industrial units. The government further said that where necessary, daycare centres should be set up and nobody should be allowed into any premises without being screened first. Also Read - No Lockdown, But STRICT Restrictions Soon: Maharashtra Govt Amid COVID Resurgence | Read Details

The state government will also be activating all monitoring committees and integrated command and control centres (ICCC). The monitoring committees will work under gram pradhans in rural areas and under the municipal councillor in urban areas.

They will be required to go house to house and identify those who are to get vaccinated or whose second shot is due. Where necessary, they will also distribute medicine kits.

The chief minister has said that a minimum of 3-4 lakh tests per day should be done in the state. Over the past few days, it has been carrying out an average of 1.5-1.7 lakh tests since the number of cases started showing an uptrend. He has also said that the previous records of private testing labs should be checked before they are authorized to carry out Covid-19 tests this time. Nodal officers are being appointed who will maintain a check in their districts.

“The chief minister further said that all ICCCs should be kept active 24×7 and their numbers should be widely publicized. These should be monitored regularly. A panel of specialists should be available in all ICCCs. A 48-hour negative RT PCR test will be required for anyone visiting the Magh mela in Prayagraj later this month,” the spokesman said.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant was confirmed in 23 persons in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by the variant in the state to 31. All those who have come in contact with these patients are being traced and tested.

So far, more than 3.5 lakh teens have got the coronavirus vaccine in the state. A drive in this regard started on January 3. The chief minister said there is no need to panic. “Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure,” he said.