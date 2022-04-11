New Delhi: Offline or physical classes at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad were shut after two students tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID positive cases were reported at St. Francis School in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.Also Read - India's Two COVID XE Variant Cases: Is Fourth Wave Coming?

One student from Class 3 and another from Class 9 at the school had tested positive for the infection. Following this, the offline classes at the school have been suspended till April 13. For now, only online classes will be held till further notice.

The cases came to light after the two students were contacted by the school authorities for not attending physical classes for three days.

The classes were suspended to prevent the spread of COVID cases, the school’s principal said in a notice.

“All of us truly believe that prevention is better than cure. As two positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our school, the school management has decided to suspend the offline classes for the next three days (April 11 to April 13) in order to break the chain,” Rony Thomas, the school’s principal, informed in the notice.