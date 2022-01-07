New Delhi: Noida has detected its first Omcron case after a 35-year-old man tested positive for the new variant recently. The patient, a resident of Sector 137, had complained of fever after attending an event at his office in Gurugram on December 16. Officials said that he underwent a COVID test that came positive on December 21. On December 28, he tested negative but two days later a genome sequencing report confirmed that he had been infected with the ‘highly transmissible’ strain.Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Full List of People Exempted From Restrictions

Speaking to the Times of India, Officials also informed that the patient was fully vaccinated and he did not have any travel history. Last month, Ghaziabad had reported its two Omicron cases after an elderly couple tested positive for the new variant.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 600 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 1,706 the highest in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed. Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally of active cases is followed by Ghaziabad (1,180) and Lucknow (1,153), with the three being the only districts in the state to have more than 1,000 active cases, the statistics showed.

So far Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, 19,751 people got vaccinated against coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said. Of those vaccinated, 6,100 were children in the 15+ age group who got their first dose, he said.