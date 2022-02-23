New Delhi: Upset with her mother for scolding her, a girl allegedly killed her mother in sector 77 of Noida. The incident took place on Sunday night. Police said that the 14-year-old girl beat her mother with a frying pan after she was scolded for not doing the dishes. The girl has been sent to a correctional home.Also Read - Australian Man Chops Off Another Man's Leg As Part Of 'Arrangement'

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's brother, police have booked the girl under section 304 – culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The frying pan used in the crime has also been recovered.

Police said that the deceased woman who was in her mid-30s was a single mother. She had separated from her husband after five years of marriage. On Sunday night, the girl, after committing the crime informed her neighbours who took her to the hospital. The doctors declared her dead. As per the reports, e woman had suffered serious head injuries.

“The woman had asked her daughter to wash utensils. When the teenager did not do so, she scolded her, an argument followed and the girl allegedly kept hitting her on the head with a frying pan”, NDTV quoted senior police officer Ranvijay Singh as saying.

Furthermore, the cop informed that the girl has admitted her crime.