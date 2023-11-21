Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida, Greater Noida Roads To Wear Clean Look As Mechanical Sweeping Machines To Be Used Soon

Noida authority officials said that the ‘mechanical sweeping’ will begin on 400 kilometres of the city's main roads.

The Noida authority said they have started the process of choosing a service provider and the firms interested in this opportunity can submit their proposals by November 22.

Noida: The roads and service lanes in Noida and Greater Noida will wear a clean look soon as the Authority is planning to use mechanical sweeping vehicles to clean the city roads soon. The authorities, however, said the manual cleaning will still be done on the service roads. The decision from the authorities comes after the garbage collection in the city was affected because of the strike called by the sanitation workers in Greater Noida.

Noida authority officials told TOI that the ‘mechanical sweeping’ will begin on 400 kilometres of the city’s main roads. “The estimated length of main roads with a width equal to or more than 24 metres and 45 metres is approximately 200 kilometres and 206 kilometres, respectively. For project implementation ease, the GNIDA has divided the roads into four groups”, Noida authority official was quoted as saying.

The Noida authority said they have started the process of choosing a service provider and the firms interested in this opportunity can submit their proposals by November 22. Notably, the proposals should include details such as the necessary infrastructure, the number of workers they plan to hire, the type of sweeping vehicles for cleaning roads and footpaths, and how they’ll transport dust and garbage. Presentations of these proposals will happen the next day.

Moreover, the firms must provide enough vehicles and workers for the project. Apart from this, the mechanical sweeping machines need to have GPS with a four-way CCTV camera (front, rear, left, and right) connected to various monitoring systems, including web, Android, and iOS systems. The company should be held responsible collecting waste and dust in closed vehicles to the designated landfill facility in Astauli or another assigned location.

Apart from this, the service roads alongside main roads, market areas, and parking lots will be manually cleaned and the machines will not be used. In this regard, one contractor will be appointed for this task, and their responsibilities will include cleaning the weekly markets in various city sectors. Additionally, they will set up a system to address complaints and ensure timely resolution.

As per the report, the Noida authority is yet to come to a decision on the payment method—a monthly fixed rate or rate per kilometre of sweeping. “Greater Noida, spread over 380 sq km, is being developed into an integrated industrial town. Multiple initiatives have been taken to improve sanitation and waste management here. As part of a holistic waste management strategy, the Authority has decided to undertake the integrated mechanical and manual sweeping project,” a GNIDA official told TOI.

