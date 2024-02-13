Home

Farmers Protest: Traffic Advisory Issued For Noida, Greater Noida; Check Routes To Avoid

Ahead of the Farmers Protest today, a traffic advisory has been issued for residents of Noida and Greater Noida. Check routes you must avoid...

Noida Traffic Update

New Delhi: The Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest is being organised today by various farmer associations from Haryana to Delhi. Ahead of the protest today, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Delhi city, the national capital’s borders, in Panchkula and certain disrticts of Haryana. Borders have been sealed and heavy security has been deployed ahead of the Farmers March. Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for all the residents of Delhi and along with Delhi, a specific traffic advisory has also been issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police for Noida and Greater Noida, Check the routes to avoid..

