Noida Home Buyers Alert: LIG, MIG, And HIG Apartment Price Revealed. Check Steps to Book Flats Online

Noida Authority Flats: The price of these Noida Authority flats depends on a number of factors such as location, floor and size. Check category-wise price of LIG, MIG and HIG flats here.

Noida/Uttar Pradesh: The Noida development authority is selling 338 flats in several sectors. These include the Low Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and High Income Group (HIG). The LIG flats would be allotted on the basis of lucky draw while the MIG and HIG apartments would be e-auctioned. Those interested can apply to buy Noida Authority flats in sectors 52, 62, 71, 99, 118, and 135 till January 31, 2023.

Noida Authority flats: Category-wise Price

The price of these Noida Authority flats depends on a number of factors such as location, floor and size.

Low Income Group: LIG category flats are 66.82 square meters in size. The apartments cost between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 76 lakh.

Middle Income Group: Sector 99 has five MIG category flats that range in size from 74 to 91 square metres. They range in price from Rs. 66 lakhs to Rs 90 lakhs.

High Income Group: HIG flats are 180 square meters in size. The Noida Authority HIG price has been set between Rs 1 crore 39 lakh and Rs 1 crore 74 lakh.

Noida Authority flats: How to apply for e-auction

Visit the official website https://property.etendersbi

Sign up and obtain a user ID and password on the portal.

Pay the e-service fee.