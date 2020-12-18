New Delhi: It’s official, the second airport in the NCR– which will be constructed on the outskirts of Delhi– will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport. The logo for the airport will be a picture of stork—the state bird which has one of its richest habitats in Uttar Pradesh. The decision was taken at a meeting on Thursday when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also approved the design and name of the international airport to be constructed in Noida’s Jewar. Also Read - Humanity at Best: Farmer Couple in UP Adopts Calf as Son, Invites Guests For Its 'Mundan' Ceremony

Key features, number of runways: All You Need to know about Noida International Greenfield Airport Also Read - Farmers Protest: Gazipur border Closed, Commuters Coming From Ghaziabad to Delhi Advised To Take Alternate Route

1) It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan, officials said. Also Read - Curbing Noise & Air Pollution: Varanasi Boats to be CNG-driven Now

2) Initially, it will have two runways, which will be increased to five in due course of time.

3) Special Secretary Surendra Singh told the chief minister that 1,334 hectares for the airport has been acquired by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. Also, 48.097 hectares have been acquired for rehabilitation purposes.

4) The international airport being constructed in Noida’s Jewar will give a boost to exports and increase employment opportunities for people in the state. “This airport will become the pride of India and will be one of the best in the world. We will present it as a global brand,” the CM said while going through a presentation on the airport at his residence.

5) Adityanath said the Jewar airport will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure that will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports. The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050, the statement said.

6) There will also be significant growth in the field of tourism, the CM said while pointing out that the aviation sector is the medium of multi-faceted progress in today’s time.

7) Giving information about the status of the project, Director and Special Secretary (Civil Aviation), Surendra Singh, said the concessionaire for it has presented the master plan to Noida International Airport Limited, which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.