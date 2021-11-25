New Delhi: In the wake of the groundbreaking ceremony of Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, Noida traffic police has issued a traffic advisory suggesting traffic diversion or alternate routes for those travelling to the city or Jewar. The traffic police took to Twitter and inform that people travelling to Secunderabad-Bulandshahr from Yamuna Expressway, Palwal, Noida, Jewar, can reach their destination via Jewar-Khurja road from Kasba Jahangirpur to Kasba Jhajjar.Also Read - Largest Airports in The World: Where Does Noida (Jewar) International Airport Stand | Explained

Furthermore, the advisory said that only those cars/vehicles going to the public meeting will be allowed to pass. Movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles is strictly prohibited towards the venue.

Here’s the full traffic advisory issued by Noida police

Parking arrangements

VIP vehicles coming from Sabota village will get P-8 parking area, located on the right side of the village Banwari Vas gate.

VIPs and media vehicles arriving from Bulandshahr-Jhajjar will get the P-4 parking, located behind the Ranehra police post.

Media vehicles coming from Falaida Cut to Karauli will get P-3 parking space, located on the village Nagla Chitar Road.

P-1 parking space will be given to heavy vehicles arriving from Jewar, Noida, Dadri from Yamuna expressway.

P-2 parking space has been allocated for light vehicles- cars, bikes.

P-6 parking space for vehicles arriving from Khurja, Secunderabad, Bulandshahr, Dadri assembly constituencies Via Kakod, Jhajjar

Jewar Turns Into Fortress

If reports are to be believed, multi-layer security arrangement has been put in place for the event, including two units of Rapid Action Force, one unit of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, six companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and civil police personnel.

Besides, more than 3,000 police personnel constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors have been deployed in Jewar area for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

“While half of the police officials have been called from other districts, around 1,500 belong to Gautam Budh Nagar,” DCP (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar told Times of India.