New Delhi: After inaugurating the 340.82-km-long Purvanchal Expressway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the groundbreaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony for the much-awaited Noida International Airport (NIA) on November 25, Thursday. The event at the greenfield project site at Jewar in district Gautam Buddh Nagar will also see the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After the foundation-laying ceremony, a big public rally will also be held in the wake of the forthcoming UP Assembly elections 2022.

Noida International Airport: All You Need to Know

Being constructed near the town of Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the National Capital Region (NCR), the NIA is located about 72 kilometres from the existing IGI airport in New Delhi, 40 km from Noida and about 40 km from the multi-modal logistics hub at Dadri.

The phase-1 of the airport will have a capacity to serve 12 million passengers a year and is scheduled to be completed in 36 months. In each phase, the airport will expand to serve 70 million passengers by the end of phase 4, subject to passenger growth and traffic. Besides, an airport hotel, a VVIP terminal, an open-access fuel farm, an airport rescue and fire fighting building and a big rain harvesting pond are also planned for the complex, News 18 reported.

The airport will have excellent multi-modal connectivity as it is close to the existing Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida to Agra), Eastern Peripheral Expressway and it will have link with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh, Khurja-Jewar NH 91. It will also have a link to the Dedicated Freight corridor, Metro Extension from Noida to NIA and link with the proposed High Speed Rail (Delhi-Varanasi) at the airport terminal.

Inspired by the green landscapes of UP, local ancient architecture and the rich colours of Indian culture, the airport is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022.

UP Only State in India With 5 International Airports

With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India with the highest number of international airports. At present, UP has eight operational airports, while 13 airports and seven airstrips are being developed. The operational airports handling commercial flights in Uttar Pradesh are Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

“With the ground breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport scheduled on November 25, the state is now on its way to have five international airports – the highest for any state in India,” the BJP-led state government said in a statement.

Till 2012, there were only 2 international airports – Lucknow and Varanasi. This year on October 20, PM Modi inaugurated the third international airport at Kushinagar. While work on the airport in Ayodhya is in full swing and air services are expected to start early next year, the fifth international airport is to come up at Jewar near Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR).