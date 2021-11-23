Noida International Airport Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday again reviewed the preparations for Noida International Airport in Jewar and said the airport will become functional in 2024. He added that the airport will be the 5th international airport in UP and will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people.Also Read - Video Shows How Asia's Biggest Airport In Noida (Jewar) Would Look

"Noida International Airport in Jewar will become functional in 2024. It will be the 5th international airport in UP. Being developed with an estimated investment of Rs 34,000 crores, this airport will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people," Yogi Adityanath added.

Here are 10 things to know about Noida International Airport: