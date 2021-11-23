Noida International Airport Latest News: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday again reviewed the preparations for Noida International Airport in Jewar and said the airport will become functional in 2024. He added that the airport will be the 5th international airport in UP and will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people.Also Read - Video Shows How Asia's Biggest Airport In Noida (Jewar) Would Look
“Noida International Airport in Jewar will become functional in 2024. It will be the 5th international airport in UP. Being developed with an estimated investment of Rs 34,000 crores, this airport will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people,” Yogi Adityanath added. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers. Govt to Release Rs 22,000 Crore in Dec-March For Them | Details Here
Also Read - Noida (Jewar) International Airport: 5 Ways It Will Boost Development In Region
Here are 10 things to know about Noida International Airport:
- The preparation for the Noida International Airport is in full swing as PM Modi will lay the foundation stone on Thursday.
- The development of the airport is in line with the vision of PM Modi to boost connectivity and create a future-ready aviation sector.
- Notably, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.
- Spread over more than 1,300 hectares of land, the completed first phase of the airport will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year and work on it is scheduled to be completed by 2024.
- The Noida International Airport will be executed by international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as concessionaire. The groundwork for the first phase regarding land acquisition and rehabilitation of the affected families has been completed.
- The Noida International Airport in Jewar will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi-NCR and will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
- The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes.
- By facilitating seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth and enable reach of local products to national and international markets.
- This will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises and also create tremendous employment opportunities.
- The airport will develop a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multi-modal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking.