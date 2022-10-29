Noida International Airport: The farmers affected by the land acquisition for the ongoing Jewar International Project staged a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, demanding better compensation and rehabilitation package for their families. The farmers of Ranhera village reached the Yamuna Authority office on Friday and staged a protest demanding a new township near Modelpur village. The protestors then also met Noida DM Suhas LY to press the issue further. After assurances from the district magistrate, the farmers called off the protest and went home.Also Read - Tata Projects Emerges Winner, Will Construct Noida International Airport At Jewar

What Are The Demands Of the Farmers

They want to be relocated to a township near Modelpur Village. They want the government to compensate for the borewells and the trees on the lands. Their current businesses should not be disrupted and they should be allotted land to shift their businesses as well. The government should return 20 per cent of the land acquired with proper amenities and developmental work. The government should give reprieve to the affected farmers for purchasing land at some other site.

A group of farmers met Yamuna Authority CEO Arunvir Singh asking for better compensation for their land and demanding a separate township near Modelpur village. Despite assurances, the farmers were not convinced. Then the Yamuna Authorities dialled the district magistrate to handle the grievances of the protesting farmers. The conversation lasted for close to two hours yet the farmers were not convinced. Eventually, Noida DM Suhas LY had to come and meet the farmer in person and after many assurances, they called off the protest and went back home. Also Read - Jewar: Will The Noida Airport ‘Wings’ Fly High For BJP Or Land Flat On SP Again?

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who briefed the media about the progress on farmers’ consent for the second phase said, “At least 82% farmers have given their consent for the airport’s second phase and we will talk to those who are protesting and address their issues.” Also Read - How Jewar International Airport Will be a Blessing For First-time Homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida