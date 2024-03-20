Home

Uttar Pradesh

Noida International Airport’s Trial Run By June-End: Check When Flight Operations Will Start

Noida International Airport: The NIAL has informed the Uttar Pradesh government that the other required facilities, including technical equipment, will be installed in the next three months or so.

Noida International Airport. (Representative Image, File Photo/ANI)

Noida Airport Latest Update: The trial run for the Noida International Airport will start by June-end as around 80% work on phase one of the project is complete, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the agency checking the construction of the greenfield Noida international airport in Jewar, said. Moreover, the NIAL has also updated about the developments to the Uttar Pradesh government last week and said that the runway has been completed and overall, 80% of the work on the project is now over.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, NIAL, told HT that the NIAL has informed the Uttar Pradesh government that the other required facilities, including technical equipment, will be installed in the next three months or so.

When Flight Operations Will Start?

He said the trial runs on the runway will start either by June-end or July beginning and the target is to start flight operations at the airport by end-September 2024.

The NIAL has also stated that at least Rs 7371.51 crore, out of the total Rs 10,056 crore budget, has been spent on the greenfield airport so far.

Talking about the essential infrastructure, the NIAL official said the flight-related equipment will be installed on the runway and at the air traffic control (ATC) tower in April 2024 as the civil work on the ATC is complete and finishing touches are underway.

Seamless Connectivity at Noida Airport

For seamless connectivity at the airport, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed local agencies, including NIAL and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), to prioritise the establishment of transportation links to and from the Noida airport.

In this regard, the YEIDA has listed the expertise of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to prepare a detailed project report, facilitating a feasibility study for the proposed Metro line.

Along Metro connectivity to the airport, authorities are also exploring innovative transportation solutions such as a pod taxi system and a rapid rail corridor to further integrate the airport with the surrounding regions of the NCR.

