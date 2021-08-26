Noida: After cases of fatal viral fever were reported in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday raised a high alert and directed health workers to particularly take note of people running temperature. The alert from the district administration comes amid reports of multiple deaths due to a “viral fever” in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Toddler's Death in Noida Raises Safety Alarm at High-rise Apartments

As per a report by news agency PTI, the health department has urged people to be cautious against vector-borne diseases like malaria and consult a qualified doctor in case of any problem instead of self-help. Also Read - One-Year-Old Falls to Death From 12th Floor in Greater Noida Society While Playing on His Birthday

The districts where the viral fever has been reported include Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri with the illness claiming around a dozen lives. Also Read - Circle Rate Hike Unacceptable: Noida Residents' Association With 40,000 Flat Owners Tells UP Minister

“In view of the season of vector-borne diseases and deaths in Mathura district due to the fever, an alert has been raised in Gautam Buddh Nagar district,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma told PTI.

“All ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers have been asked to go around in their areas on a regular basis and report cases of fever to health department officials concerned at community health centres, primary health centres and government hospitals so that such people could be tested for treatment,” Sharma said.

The CMO said any person with visible symptoms for malaria would have to undergo tests at government hospitals, including CHCs and PHCs and those positive for it will be given treatment.

The CMO also urged people to be cautious against vector-borne diseases and maintain water-related hygiene at homes.