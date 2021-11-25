New Delhi: While former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati were scared of visiting Noida, CM Yogi Adityanth on Thursday reached the state’s urban hub, breaking the famous Noida ‘jinx’ yet again. ‘Noida jinx‘ is a superstitious belief among political parties and chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh that a person who goes to Noida during his/her chief ministership loses the next elections.Also Read - Largest Airports in The World: Where Does Noida (Jewar) International Airport Stand | Explained

However, CM Adityanath, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Noida on November 25 for the groundbreaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony of Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Defying The ‘Jinx’

This is not the first time UP CM Adityanth will be visiting Noida. His first visit to the industrial hub was on September 23, 2017. He had visited the city to check the arrangement ahead of PM Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji magenta metro line. Two days later, on September 25, he accompanied PM Modi to inaugurate the metro line.

He also held various meetings with officers of the different departments in the city. In 2018, he reached Noida on July 8 to oversee arrangements for the PM’s visit. A day later, he arrived in the city for the inauguration of Samsung’s largest mobile factory in the world in Noida.

Talking about superstition, CM Yogi had said “I will keep visiting Noida now. I do not believe in such jinxes. And people will continue to vote for us so that we keep visiting Noida.”

Before Adityanath, the last chief minister to visit Noida was Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. She had visited the place in 2011 to address a public gathering. However, she lost the subsequent state assembly elections in 2012, bringing back the infamous ‘jinx’ in news.

Why Former CMs Were Scared of ‘Noida Jinx’?

The ‘Noida jinx’ took root after chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in June 1988 a few days after he returned from Noida. It was believed that ND Tiwari (1989), Mayawati (losing power in 1997) and Kalyan Singh (1999) were out of office after they visited Noida.

In 2013, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organized in Noida, when then prime minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest.

Yadav had also inaugurated the Yamuna Expressway in Noida via remote control from Lucknow. When the Dadri lynching incident happened, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief called the family of Mohammad Akhlaq to Lucknow to meet him.

Before him, politicians like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, and Rajnath Singh too avoided going to Noida when they were chief ministers of the state.