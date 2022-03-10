Gautam Buddh Nagar District Assembly Constituencies Election Result 2022 LIVE: Gautam Buddh Nagar district has five assembly constituencies – Noida, Khurja, Dadri, Jewar and Sikandrabad. India.Com is bringing you LIVE coverage of election results from all the five seats that full under the Gautam Budh Nagar district.Also Read - Satta Bazar Trends BJP Victory in Uttar Pradesh With 230 Seats, AAP Govt in Punjab

Noida, Khurja, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad Election Result LIVE: