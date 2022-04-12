New Delhi: Health authorities in Noida are on their toes after 16 people—13 students and 3 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 at a school in sector-40 of the city. In a bid to break the chain of infection, officials said that the school has moved to an online mode of classes for a week. As per a report, students from classes 6, 9 and 12 have tested positive for the virus. The exact number of students from each class is yet to be ascertained.Also Read - 2 Students Test COVID Positive At Ghaziabad School, Physical Classes Suspended

“We have decided to go online and sanitize the school completely. Students will return for offline classes 18th April. Those infected would carry their RAT (rapid antigen test) report,” news agency PTI reported quoting school source. All cases would be reported to the health department and follow-up will be done.

3 Students Test Positive at 2 Schools in Ghaziabad

This isn’t the first school in Uttar Pradesh where COVID cases have been reported. Earlier, three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, one of the schools, located in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, announced three days’ closure.

Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bhavtosh Shankhdhar said that of the three students, two are from one school and of these two, one lives in Noida. “Their COVID-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools,” the doctor told PTI.

Are Children Diagnosed With Latest XE?

On being asked if the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of the virus, the senior doctor said the details are yet to be ascertained. An official of one of the schools, where two students have been found COVID-19 positive, said, “The school has announced three days’ closure but thereafter it will remain closed for Easter Holidays and reopen for physical classes next Monday only.”