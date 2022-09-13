Noida: A way to reduce the carbon foot print is to adopt to eco-friendly ways of living. In a similar vein, Noida authority is set launch about 620 electric bicycles at 62 docking stations all across Noida. IT will be city’s first public bike sharing (PBS) system that is scheduled to launch within next three months. So far, two companies have been selected to helm the project by managing various docking stations.Also Read - Dog Bite Cases: Delhi Civic Body Issues Advisory For Pet Parents. Deets Inside

E-CYCLES IN NOIDA

There will be 10 bikes at each docking station. Numbers may be increased depending on the the demand.

These cycles will be operated via a mobile application

Payment can be done via digital gateways through the app.

Cyclist can get cycle from one stand through the app and they have to deposit it at any docking station.

Service will be available between 7 am to 10 pm everyday

Rentals will be decided in a while.

The docking stations are close to major marketplaces, industrial regions, and metro stations. These locations include the Sector 3 underground parking garage, the Sector 6 Noida Authority office, the Sectors 15, 16, and 18 metro stations, city centre and Botanical Garden, reported Times Now.

According to traffic police, these bikes will help reduction in the traffic on roads.