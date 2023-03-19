Home

Uttar Pradesh

Attention Commuters! Road Diversions in Noida Today due to Cyclothon. Read Traffic Advisory Here

Noida: On the account of a proposed cyclothon, there will be some traffic diversions in Noida on March 19 from 5 am to 10 am, according to a police advisory. According to the advisory, the diversions will be largely for those commuters intending to use the Elevated Road that connects traffic between Sector 71 on one side and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the other.

“It is informed to the general public that the HCL Cyclothon 2023 is scheduled on March 19 from 5 am to 10 am. The cyclothon will start from the DLF Parking in Sector 18 and go through Nursery Tiraha, Atta Underpass, Cambridge School Tiraha and going above the Elevated corridor will take a U-turn from Sector 60, going back again over the Elevated corridor, then Atta underpass and take U-turn from Filmcity fly over to reach the DLF parking,” police added. If required, there will be some traffic diversions during the event, it added.

As per the advisory, traffic coming from the direction of DND, Chilla red light towards the Film City flyover to go to Elevated road will have to take a left turn ahead of the “Ganda Naala” and go towards the destination via Sector 37 to Sector 71.

to go to Elevated road will have to take a left turn ahead of the “Ganda Naala” and go towards the destination via Sector 37 to Sector 71. On the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic coming from the Greater Noida side via the elevated route will be able to reach the destination via the Mahamaya flyover, Sector 37, City Centre, Sector 71.

The traffic from the Elevated road via Cambridge School Tiraha will be able to turn around from Cambridge Tiraha and go under the Elevated Road towards the destination, according to the advisory.

The traffic coming from DPS Sector 28 and going towards Sector 18 will be able to go towards the destination via Brahmaputra Market Sector 29.

Traffic going towards Film City from opposite GIP Mall via Sector 37 will have to go to their destination via Atta Market and then Rajnigandha Chowk, it added.

Traffic Helpline Number

“In case of any inconvenience, the traffic helpline number 9971009001 can be contacted. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,” the traffic police advised.

