New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the wake of safety concerns related to Republic Day. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till January 31. Any person found violating the order will be booked under IPC Section 188. Also Read - Bomb Scare Outside Hospital in Noida Sector 63; Police Say Suspicious Device Neither Explosive Nor Detonator

“No use of private drones, No protests without approval from authorities, No traffic jams, No possession of harmful objects, No audio-video with sensitive content, No alcohol drinking at public places are allowed”, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said. Also Read - Bomb Threat At Noida's Kailash Hospital, Evacuation and Emergency Ops Underway

Officials asserted that the restrictions have been imposed as many people are likely to participate in Republic Day celebrations from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Also Read - Republic Day Traffic Diversions in Delhi-Noida Route on January 22-23, 25-26 | Check Complete Details Here