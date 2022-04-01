New Delhi: In the wake of upcoming festivals, authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh have imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prohibiting the gathering of four or more people in a public space. The imposition of prohibitory order comes ahead of the festivals Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti and High School/Inter examinations.Also Read - SpiceJet Launches 7 New Flights, Including Gorakhpur-Varanasi Under UDAN Scheme. Details Here

"Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in the district from 1st to 30th Apr, in view of upcoming festivals of Ramzan, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti and High School/Inter examinations and the dates of General Legislative Council Election 2022 etc", Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar said in a statement.

According to provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure people will have to follow Covid-19 protocols at public places, including social distancing and wearing of masks in public.

Read Full Circular Here:-