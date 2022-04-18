Noida/Uttar Pradesh: Health authorities across Noida are on alert after GautamBuddha Nagar district reported 65 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. Of the 65 new cases on Monday, 19 were students. At present, the district has 332 active cases and the positivity rate has increased to about 15%, with nearly 1000 tests being conducted daily. The last three months’ data showed that the positivity rate was 2.13% in government labs and 17% in private labs during the third wave in February. However in April so far, the positivity rate has risen to 0.41% from 0.22% in government and 17% from 10% in private labs. In March, the same figures were 0.18.% in government and 5% in private labs.Also Read - Lucknow Covid Alert: Testing Ramped Up At Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Airports, Bus Stations. Deets Inside

‘No Need to Panic’

“The Delhi-NCR cities are seeing a rise in cases, but there is no need to panic yet. The active cases have increased, but it is important to note that there is not a single person who has been hospitalised. Even the surveillance teams have reported that most of the infected patients are not serious and do not even need the medicine kits that are being provided. We are still taking precautions and have had detailed discussions with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). We have told hospitals to be on alert,” Hindustan Times quoted Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar as saying. Also Read - India Sees Massive Jump in Daily COVID Count; 2,183 Fresh Cases With Near 90% Rise Recorded

