Noida/Uttar Pradesh: Health authorities across Noida are on alert after GautamBuddha Nagar district reported 65 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. Of the 65 new cases on Monday, 19 were students. At present, the district has 332 active cases and the positivity rate has increased to about 15%, with nearly 1000 tests being conducted daily. The last three months’ data showed that the positivity rate was 2.13% in government labs and 17% in private labs during the third wave in February. However in April so far, the positivity rate has risen to 0.41% from 0.22% in government and 17% from 10% in private labs. In March, the same figures were 0.18.% in government and 5% in private labs.Also Read - Lucknow Covid Alert: Testing Ramped Up At Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Airports, Bus Stations. Deets Inside
‘No Need to Panic’
“The Delhi-NCR cities are seeing a rise in cases, but there is no need to panic yet. The active cases have increased, but it is important to note that there is not a single person who has been hospitalised. Even the surveillance teams have reported that most of the infected patients are not serious and do not even need the medicine kits that are being provided. We are still taking precautions and have had detailed discussions with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). We have told hospitals to be on alert,” Hindustan Times quoted Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar as saying. Also Read - India Sees Massive Jump in Daily COVID Count; 2,183 Fresh Cases With Near 90% Rise Recorded
- The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns among parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed.
- Schools across Delhi-NCR have sprung into action following a spike in Covid cases and are taking various measures, including frequent sanitisation to restrict the spread of the virus to a minimum and thus avoid shutdown of the campus.
- The other measures being taken by the schools include closing a particular classroom when someone tests positive and advising parents to not send their kids without masks.
- Anshu Mital, Principal, MRG School, Rohini said they are taking all the necessary measures to avert the spread of COVID-19 like constant cleaning and disinfecting of classrooms, practising physical distancing, undertaking staggered dispersals, and using open spaces for activities.
- The Shri Ram Millenium School in Noida has decided that in case three students in a section test Covid positive in quick succession, the section will switch to online classes.
- “In case a student or teacher tests positive and has been in school, information is sent to the class group. If the child uses the bus, information is also sent to the bus users of the route availed by that student. For car pool students, the information is sent to the group concerned. Please be informed that information is shared only when the school has received a confirmed diagnosis and lab report of a student or teacher testing positive,” the school said in an advisory.
- “In case a student or staff tests positive, he or she must not attend school and join back only after recovery. A negative RTPCR report has to be submitted to school before they rejoin. In case the student has a sibling in school, the sibling is also required to abstain from the school for a week till the student recovers. If a family member tests positive, then too the child or staff member must maintain a quarantine of seven working days,” it added.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.
- Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic.
- The fresh infections in private schools in the capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases of the disease.