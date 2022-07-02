Section 144 in Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has extended section 144 of the CrPC (banning the assembly of five or more persons) till August 31. The decision has been taken in the wake of rising COVID (coronavirus) cases, upcoming festivals and examinations. The prohibitory orders came into force on July 1. As per the orders issued by the Police Commissionerate, strict action will be taken against violators.Also Read - Monsoon Viral Or Covid -19: What Do You Have?

“In view of increasing Covid-19 cases and upcoming festivals and examinations in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, under prohibitory orders, CrPC Section-144 is modified and extended from 01.07.2022 to 31.08.2022”, Noida police wrote. Also Read - Fourth Covid Wave? India’s Daily Case Zooms Past 17K-Mark; Kerala, Maharashtra Among Top Contributor

Section 144 in Noida. Read Full Advisory

Police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC banning the assembly of five or more persons and will not allow anybody to gather near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai. Also Read - Tweaked Vaccine Booster Shots Must Target New Relatives Of Omicron Variants

Section 144 in Noida: What’s Allowed, What’s Shut

Wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Social gatherings without permission prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers completely restricted on exam premises and nearby areas.

Protests/hunger strike prohibited.

COVID Cases in Uttar Pradesh

In the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh saw 439 fresh Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 0.4%. Besides, 603 people recupertaed from the infection during the same period.

The state health department data showed Lucknow reported 98 new Covid cases, Gautam Budha Nagar 79, Gaziabad 33, Jhansi 14, Meerut and Prayagraj 12 each. No death was reported in the state.