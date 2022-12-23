Noida Traffic Police Takes BIG Decision In Wake Of Dense Fog. Read Here

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed large swathes of north India reeling under intense cold as visibility reduced significantly, disrupting rail services and causing a vehicle pile-up in Uttar Pradesh. Around 20 trains were delayed due to the fog and low visibility.

“Dense to Very Dense Fog conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity & spread thereafter,” tweeted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).