Noida Traffic Police Takes BIG Decision In Wake Of Dense Fog. Read Here
Noida Latest News Today: Noida Traffic Police has also issued helpline numbers 0-9971009001 and 0 7065100100 (WhatsApp) so that people can lodge their problems and get solutions immediately.
Noida/Uttar Pradesh: In the wake of dense fog across the city, the Noida Traffic police has decided to integrate the traffic control room helpline from Sector 14 A to IITMS Sector 94. It has also issued helpline numbers 0-9971009001 and 0 7065100100 (WhatsApp) so that people can lodge their problems and get solutions immediately.
Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed large swathes of north India reeling under intense cold as visibility reduced significantly, disrupting rail services and causing a vehicle pile-up in Uttar Pradesh. Around 20 trains were delayed due to the fog and low visibility.
“Dense to Very Dense Fog conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity & spread thereafter,” tweeted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
